IPL 2020 auction: Rajasthan Royals signs rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal

Seventeen-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal will play in the Indian Premier League for the first time after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2020 auction for Rs 2.4 crore.

Having been listed at a base price of Rs 20 lakh, Jaiswal attracted an initial bid from Mumbai Indians before Kolkata Knight Riders and Royals bid back and forth. Eventually, the Jaipur-based franchise won the bidding for the young Mumbai cricketer.

Jaiswal has been in excellent form for Mumbai in domestic cricket this season, becoming the youngest-ever to score a double hundred in List-A cricket having achieved the feat in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Kerala.

He followed that up with a century for India A against India C in the Under-19 Challenger Trophy.

Jaiswal is part of India's under-19 World Cup team, whose captain Priyam Garg was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1. 90 crore at the auction.