IPL 2020 auction: From Cummins to Maxwell, Aussie players trigger intense bidding

Pat Cummins became the most-expensive overseas player ever with Kolkata Knight Riders buying him for a successful bid of Rs 15.5 crore, while Glenn Maxwell was bought back by Kings XI Punjab with the Australian players attracting the highest bids at the IPL 2020 auction.

Defending IPL champion Mumbai Indians surprisingly shelled out Rs 8 crore for Nathan Coulter-Nile, while Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Aaron Finch for Rs. 4.4 crore.

Knight Riders ambushed Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers, which had been involved in an intense bidding, to acquire Cummins, who last featured in the 2017 edition of IPL for the Delhi franchise.

Maxwell will go back to Kings XI, which splashed Rs 10.75 crore on him. Kings XI fought off another of Maxwell's former IPL teams (Delhi Capitals) to capture the Australian all-rounder.

Andrew Tye, who won the Purple Cap in the IPL 2018 with wickets for Kings XI Punjab, went unsold.