Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 auction: From Cummins to Maxwell, Aussie players trigger intense bidding Pat Cummins earned the highest bid of IPL 2020 auction, while Kings XI Punjab bought back Glenn Maxwell for Rs 10.75 crore. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 18:01 IST Pat Cummins earned the highest bid at the IPL 2020 auction. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 18:01 IST Pat Cummins became the most-expensive overseas player ever with Kolkata Knight Riders buying him for a successful bid of Rs 15.5 crore, while Glenn Maxwell was bought back by Kings XI Punjab with the Australian players attracting the highest bids at the IPL 2020 auction.Defending IPL champion Mumbai Indians surprisingly shelled out Rs 8 crore for Nathan Coulter-Nile, while Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Aaron Finch for Rs. 4.4 crore.Read: KKR signs Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 croreKnight Riders ambushed Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers, which had been involved in an intense bidding, to acquire Cummins, who last featured in the 2017 edition of IPL for the Delhi franchise.Maxwell will go back to Kings XI, which splashed Rs 10.75 crore on him. Kings XI fought off another of Maxwell's former IPL teams (Delhi Capitals) to capture the Australian all-rounder.Andrew Tye, who won the Purple Cap in the IPL 2018 with wickets for Kings XI Punjab, went unsold. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.