IPL 2020 auction: Jaydev Unadkat returns to Rajasthan Royals, signed for Rs 3 crore

Jaydev Unadkat has been signed by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 Crore in the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday. His base price was Rs 1 Crore.

Unadkat, released by the Royals earlier, did not feature in the list of retained players for IPL 2020 and once again went back to the auction pool. It was like a déjà vu for the left-arm pacer as Royals had released him ahead of the 2019 auction even though it had spent Rs 11.5 crore for the bowler a year earlier.

The Royals, however, re-secured his services for Rs 8.5 crore -- a cut of almost Rs 3 crore from his old price.

In the 11 matches last season, Unadkat bagged only 10 wickets at an economy rate of 10.66. In 2018, he had picked 11 wickets in 15 outings, with an economy rate of 9.65.