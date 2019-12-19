IPL 2020 auction: Five players who could fetch the highest bid in Kolkata

Pat Cummins: (Base price: 2 crore)

Cummins falls in the top bracket ticks the wishlist of at least three IPL outfits. Cummins, despite fetching Rs. 5.4 crore from Mumbai Indians, pulled out due to a mysterious injury at the start of the 2018 auction. Nevertheless, he will be a player to watch out for.

Shimron Hetmyer (Base price: 50 lakhs)

He may have failed to live up to his hefty pay cheque last year, having been released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore but the Caribbean batsman has made a strong case for himself during the West Indies’ ongoing tour. After becoming the highest run-scorer in the T20I series — 120 runs in three matches, at a strike-rate of 151.89 — Hetmyer also hammered a ton in the first ODI a couple of days ago.

Alex Carey (Base price: 50 lakhs)

Carey racked up scores of 38*, 71, 85 and 46 in the final four games at the World Cup 2019. He finished with 375 runs in 10 matches, averaging 62.5 with a strike-rate of 104.16. At the T20 Blast, playing for the Sussex Sharks, he made 264 runs in 10 games, striking at 152.6.

Glenn Maxwell (Base price: 2 Crore)

The Australian big-hitter is returning to mainstream cricket after taking a break to focus on his mental health. Known as someone who can change the course of a game in a matter of balls, Maxwell has made his presence felt in the tournament in the past and he will be hoping to make it count yet again.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Base price: 20 Lakhs)

The left-handed opening batsman is set lead India U-19s’ batting unit in South Africa next month. Having become the youngest batsman to score a double hundred in List-A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, Jaiswal could well be the latest entrant into the league of Indian domestic crorepatis come Wednesday.