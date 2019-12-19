Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 auction: Five players who could fetch the highest bid in Kolkata With maximum of 73 slots to be filled at this year's IPL auction, including 29 overseas slots, here are the five players who could fetch the highest bids. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 11:19 IST Australia bowler Pat Cummins - Getty Images Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 11:19 IST Pat Cummins: (Base price: 2 crore)Cummins falls in the top bracket ticks the wishlist of at least three IPL outfits. Cummins, despite fetching Rs. 5.4 crore from Mumbai Indians, pulled out due to a mysterious injury at the start of the 2018 auction. Nevertheless, he will be a player to watch out for.Shimron Hetmyer (Base price: 50 lakhs)He may have failed to live up to his hefty pay cheque last year, having been released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore but the Caribbean batsman has made a strong case for himself during the West Indies’ ongoing tour. After becoming the highest run-scorer in the T20I series — 120 runs in three matches, at a strike-rate of 151.89 — Hetmyer also hammered a ton in the first ODI a couple of days ago.Alex Carey (Base price: 50 lakhs)Carey racked up scores of 38*, 71, 85 and 46 in the final four games at the World Cup 2019. He finished with 375 runs in 10 matches, averaging 62.5 with a strike-rate of 104.16. At the T20 Blast, playing for the Sussex Sharks, he made 264 runs in 10 games, striking at 152.6. Glenn Maxwell (Base price: 2 Crore)The Australian big-hitter is returning to mainstream cricket after taking a break to focus on his mental health. Known as someone who can change the course of a game in a matter of balls, Maxwell has made his presence felt in the tournament in the past and he will be hoping to make it count yet again.Yashasvi Jaiswal (Base price: 20 Lakhs)The left-handed opening batsman is set lead India U-19s’ batting unit in South Africa next month. Having become the youngest batsman to score a double hundred in List-A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, Jaiswal could well be the latest entrant into the league of Indian domestic crorepatis come Wednesday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.