Cricket Cricket IPL: Kings XI Punjab appoints Wasim Jaffer as batting coach Domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer, who still plays Ranji Trophy for Vidarbha has been appointed as batting coach of Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming IPL season. Shayan Acharya Kolkata 19 December, 2019 10:18 IST Wasim Jaffer during a practice session. - VIVEK BENDRE Shayan Acharya Kolkata 19 December, 2019 10:18 IST Kings XI Punjab has named Wasim Jaffer as it's batting coach for the forthcoming IPL season.The seasoned campaigner, who played 31 Tests and a couple of ODIs for India, still plays in the Ranji Trophy for Vidarbha. And in his new job, Jaffer will be working with the Kings XI Punjab batsmen. It has been learnt that it was Punjab's new head coach, Anil Kumble, who convinced Jaffer to take up the new role. Even though the 41-year-old cricketer himself did not have a memorable outing in his lone tryst with the IPL in 2008, he is confident of delivering the goods as batting coach. With the inclusion of Kumble, Punjab has roped in former cricketers Sunil Joshi and Jonty Rhodes as spin bowling and fielding coaches respectively. Now with Jaffer coming on board, the franchise will be hoping that it improves in the batting department. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.