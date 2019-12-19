IPL: Kings XI Punjab appoints Wasim Jaffer as batting coach

Kings XI Punjab has named Wasim Jaffer as it's batting coach for the forthcoming IPL season.

The seasoned campaigner, who played 31 Tests and a couple of ODIs for India, still plays in the Ranji Trophy for Vidarbha. And in his new job, Jaffer will be working with the Kings XI Punjab batsmen.

It has been learnt that it was Punjab's new head coach, Anil Kumble, who convinced Jaffer to take up the new role.

Even though the 41-year-old cricketer himself did not have a memorable outing in his lone tryst with the IPL in 2008, he is confident of delivering the goods as batting coach.

With the inclusion of Kumble, Punjab has roped in former cricketers Sunil Joshi and Jonty Rhodes as spin bowling and fielding coaches respectively. Now with Jaffer coming on board, the franchise will be hoping that it improves in the batting department.