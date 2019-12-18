IPL 2020 auction: Six players added to final auction pool

Six players have been added to the shortlist of cricketers who will go under the hammer at the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday. R Vinay Kumar, Ashoke Dinda, Matthew Wade, Sanjay Yadav, Robin Bist, and Jake Weatherald make up the final auction pool along with other 332 cricketers.

Vinay Kumar, who has 105 wickets from as many IPL games at an economy rate of 8.39, did not find any takers at last year's auction.

Kumar had earlier expressed disappointment over his IPL snub and reflected on the highs and lows of Karnataka's season. "Before the 2018 IPL began, I was KKR's go-to bowler in the nets as well as all the practice games. But once the season started, I got only two matches where I was asked to bowl the first and the 20th over. It's a very challenging ask to bowl an over each at the start and at the death," Kumar had told Sportstar during last season's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20.

"So if people made up their minds after watching me in just two matches, then I don't know what to say. I am still hopeful of a call-up because it's a long tournament and some niggles here and there to some player might open the door for me," he added.

Power hitter

Meanwhile, Jake Weatherald, the South Australian batsman will hope to attract huge bids. He has an outstanding List A record: in 25 matches he averages 41.54 with a phenomenal strike-rate of 98.22 and four centuries, and has 828 runs in 33 T20s at an impressive strike-rate of 127.77 including one hundred.