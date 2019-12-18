Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 auction: Full list of players the eight teams could target Here's the complete list of players the eight teams could target and total purse and slots remaining ahead of the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on December 19. Team Sportstar 18 December, 2019 21:28 IST Glenn Maxwell - Getty Images Team Sportstar 18 December, 2019 21:28 IST The IPL auction on December 19 is an opportunity for the eight teams in to plug the gaps in their squads, and even overhaul the core of the sides if they so wish.Chennai Super KingsSquad: Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Jagadeesan Narayan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, MS Dhoni, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Suresh RainaPlayer slots left: Five (three domestic, two overseas)Money spent: Rs 70.40 crorePurse remaining: Rs 14.60 crorePossible CSK recruits: Sam Curran, Chris Morris, Jason Holder, Pat Cummins, R Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan R Sai Kishore topped the bowling chart in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 20 wickets from 12 matches. - VIJAY SONEJI Delhi CapitalsSquad: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas IyerPlayer slots left: 11 (six domestic, five overseas)Money spent: Rs 57.15 crorePurse remaining: Rs 27.85 crorePossible DC recruits: Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Eoin Morgan, Kesrick Williams, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Porel, Jaydev UnadkatKings XI PunjabSquad: Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, K Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, M Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz KhanPlayer slots left: Nine (five domestic, four overseas)Money spent: Rs 42.30Purse remaining: Rs 42.70 crorePossible KXIP recruits: Jason Roy, Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch, Sheldon Cottrell, Rohan Kadam, Ishan PorelKolkata Knight RidersSquad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil NarinePlayer slots left: 11 (seven domestic, four overseas)Money spent: Rs 49.35 crorePurse remaining: Rs 35.65 crorePossible KKR recruits: Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Maxwell, Stuart BinnyMumbai IndiansSquad: Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McCleneghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent BoultPlayer slots left: Seven (five domestic, two overseas)Money spent: Rs 71.95 crorePurse remaining: Rs 13.05 crorePossible MI recruits: Jason Roy, Tom Banton, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yashasvi Jaiswal Tom Banton received his maiden international call-up during the tour of New Zealand on the back of his power hitting. - Getty Images Rajasthan RoyalsSquad: Ankit Rajpoot, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Steven Smith, Varun AaronPlayer slots left: 11 (Seven domestic, four overseas)Money spent: Rs 56.10 crorePurse remaining: Rs 28.90 crorePossible RR recruits: Alex Carey, Sam Curran, R Sai KishoreRoyal Challengers BangaloreSquad: AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra ChahalPlayer slots left: 12 (six domestic, six overseas)Money spent: Rs 57.10 crorePurse remaining: Rs 27.90 crorePossible RCB recruits: Alex Carey, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jimmy Neesham, Rohan KadamSunrisers HyderabadSquad: Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman SahaPlayer slots left: Seven (five domestic, two overseas)Money spent: Rs 68 crorePurse remaining: Rs 17 crorePossible SRH recruits: Chris Morris, Fabian Allen, Jimmy Neesham, Eoin Morgan, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Robin Uthappa, Shah Rukh Khan, Rohan Kadam, Pavan Deshpande Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.