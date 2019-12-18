IPL 2020 auction: Full list of players the eight teams could target

The IPL auction on December 19 is an opportunity for the eight teams in to plug the gaps in their squads, and even overhaul the core of the sides if they so wish.

Chennai Super Kings

Squad: Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Jagadeesan Narayan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, MS Dhoni, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina

Player slots left: Five (three domestic, two overseas)

Money spent: Rs 70.40 crore

Purse remaining: Rs 14.60 crore

Possible CSK recruits: Sam Curran, Chris Morris, Jason Holder, Pat Cummins, R Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan

R Sai Kishore topped the bowling chart in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 20 wickets from 12 matches. - VIJAY SONEJI

Delhi Capitals

Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer

Player slots left: 11 (six domestic, five overseas)

Money spent: Rs 57.15 crore

Purse remaining: Rs 27.85 crore

Possible DC recruits: Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Eoin Morgan, Kesrick Williams, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Porel, Jaydev Unadkat

Kings XI Punjab

Squad: Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, K Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, M Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan

Player slots left: Nine (five domestic, four overseas)

Money spent: Rs 42.30

Purse remaining: Rs 42.70 crore

Possible KXIP recruits: Jason Roy, Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch, Sheldon Cottrell, Rohan Kadam, Ishan Porel

Kolkata Knight Riders

Squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine

Player slots left: 11 (seven domestic, four overseas)

Money spent: Rs 49.35 crore

Purse remaining: Rs 35.65 crore

Possible KKR recruits: Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Maxwell, Stuart Binny

Mumbai Indians

Squad: Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McCleneghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Player slots left: Seven (five domestic, two overseas)

Money spent: Rs 71.95 crore

Purse remaining: Rs 13.05 crore

Possible MI recruits: Jason Roy, Tom Banton, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Tom Banton received his maiden international call-up during the tour of New Zealand on the back of his power hitting. - Getty Images

Rajasthan Royals

Squad: Ankit Rajpoot, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Steven Smith, Varun Aaron

Player slots left: 11 (Seven domestic, four overseas)

Money spent: Rs 56.10 crore

Purse remaining: Rs 28.90 crore

Possible RR recruits: Alex Carey, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Squad: AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Player slots left: 12 (six domestic, six overseas)

Money spent: Rs 57.10 crore

Purse remaining: Rs 27.90 crore

Possible RCB recruits: Alex Carey, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jimmy Neesham, Rohan Kadam

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

Player slots left: Seven (five domestic, two overseas)

Money spent: Rs 68 crore

Purse remaining: Rs 17 crore

Possible SRH recruits: Chris Morris, Fabian Allen, Jimmy Neesham, Eoin Morgan, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Robin Uthappa, Shah Rukh Khan, Rohan Kadam, Pavan Deshpande