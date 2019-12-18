Kohli: We can't be dropping catches, should enjoy fielding

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed a hat-trick against West Indies, said he was confused when bowling the hat-trick ball to Alzarri Joseph on Wednesday night.

“I was not sure whether to bowl the wrong'un or the chinaman. I was thinking he might go for the big heave and miss. I am happy with the end-result by having the second slip,” said a smiling Kuldeep after his second ODI hat-trick at the post-match interaction.

“I am really glad with my performance today. I have really worked hard and now bowling really well in right areas and with variations,” he said.

Indian captain Virat Kohli gave credit to the openers Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul for their great start and Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant for their "outstanding hitting". "Good to have that 40-50 runs extra," he added.

“I think they set tempo and as a captain it is always nice to see the team do well batting first which we have not done in the past,” he said. “These kind of performances mean toss may not be a factor,” he added.

On whether India has finally a settled No.4 in Shreyas, the captain felt that it was made an issue.

“Shreyas grabbed the chances he got to score four fifties by not taking any pressure. But, you must also think of how the top three batted,” he said.

Kohli was, however, disappointed with the catching. “We can’t be dropping the catches and we should be better off in this department, improve on our mistakes. You should enjoy fielding,” he said.

‘Much-needed win’

Centurion Rohit Sharma felt it was a much-needed win. “We started off well upfront. I think Rahul batted brilliantly, allowed me to take time and then the bowlers backed up to come up with this terrific win,” he said.

“Well, Rahul is such a talent, makes shot-making look so easy. Gaining in confidence. A new partner means running between the wickets not upto the mark, but we will have better understanding soon,” Rohit said.