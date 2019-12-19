IPL 2020 auction live streaming: When and where to watch December 19 auction on TV

What time does the auction begin on Thursday?

3:30 PM IST. It will take place in Kolkata.

Which channel will telecast the auction?

Star Sports. It'll also be streamed on Hotstar

How many slots are available at the auction?

There are 73 slots available, with a maximum squad strength of 25 players per side. There can be 29 overseas players. The auction pool comprises 338 players, with six new players - Vinay Kumar, Ashok Dinda, Mathew Wade ,Jake Weatherald, Robin Bist and Sanjay Yadav - added to the original 332. There are 134 capped players (including 13 Indians) and 198 uncapped.

What categories are followed for the auction?

The first set of players to be auctioned will be of specialist batsmen, followed by all-rounders, wicketkeeper-batsmen, fast bowlers and spinners. The auction will begin with capped players followed by the uncapped ones.

Who are the youngest and oldest players in the auction pool?

Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad, 14, is the youngest player in the auction. Ahmad is a left-arm wristspinner and has played seven T20s and one first-class match. His base price is Rs 30 lakhs. Meanwhile, Pravin Tambe, at 48, is the oldest player ever to have been part of an IPL auction. Tambe's base price is Rs 20 lakhs.