Left-arm seamers at IPL auctions: Could Cottrell, Unadkat fetch the big bucks?

The left-arm seamers were in demand in the last few IPL auctions, with Jaydev Unadkat being a prime example of the left-arm variety who attracted the highest bid for an Indian player at the IPL 2018 pre-season auction (Rs 11.50 crore).

IPL franchises have not been hesitant to pay big money for left-armers, who lend variety to the bowling attack and a combination of their angle and variations in pace make them potent options. The big investment has, however, not always paid dividends in terms of wickets and lower economy rates.

FOLLOW THE AUCTION LIVE

After a productive IPL 2017 season with Rising Pune Supergiant, when Unadkat finished with 24 wickets, the Saurashtra seamer proved less effective playing for Rajasthan Royals on a batting-friendly Jaipur pitch.

Royal Challengers Bangalore invested Rs 12 crore in England left-arm seamer Tymal Mills, but his involvement was minimal - he played only five matches -because of the injuries he sustained during the season and he didn't quite live up to the promise.

Looking ahead to the IPL 2020 auction, franchises have numerous left-arm options to choose from.

Mills, for one, is part of the auction list at a base price of Rs 50 lakh, the same amount as South African Beuran Hendricks, who was released by Mumbai Indians, Sheldon Cottrell of the West Indies, who has had a fantastic 2019 with the ball across the ODI and T20I formats.

Here are the left-arm seamers who could attract the highest bids:

Jaydev Unadkat (base price Rs 1 crore)

Sheldon Cottrell (base price Rs 50 lakh)

Tymal Mills (base price Rs 50 lakh)

Barinder Sran (base price Rs 50 lakh)

Obed McCoy (base price Rs 50 lakh)

Tanveer ul Haq (base price Rs 30 lakh), Pradeep Sangwan (base price Rs 30 lakh), Aniket Choudhary (base price Rs 20 lakh) are among the uncapped Indian left-arm seamers who offer cheaper alternatives for the franchises.