Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 auction: Which players could CSK target at the auction in Kolkata Here are the players the Chennai Super Kings could target at the IPL 2020 auctions in Kolkata on Thursday. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 13:35 IST R Sai Kishore topped the bowling chart in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 20 wickets from 12 matches. - VIJAY SONEJI Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 13:35 IST Chennai Super KingsSquad: Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Jagadeesan Narayan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, MS Dhoni, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Suresh RainaPlayers it could target:Sam Curran, Jason Holder, Pat Cummins, Shahrukh Khan, R Sai KishorePlayer slots left: Five (three domestic, two overseas)Money spent: Rs 70.40 crorePurse remaining: Rs 14.60 crore