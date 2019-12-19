IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 auction: Which players could CSK target at the auction in Kolkata

Here are the players the Chennai Super Kings could target at the IPL 2020 auctions in Kolkata on Thursday.

19 December, 2019 13:35 IST

R Sai Kishore topped the bowling chart in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 20 wickets from 12 matches.   -  VIJAY SONEJI

Chennai Super Kings

Squad: Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Jagadeesan Narayan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, MS Dhoni, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina

Players it could target:

Sam Curran, Jason Holder, Pat Cummins, Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore

Player slots left: Five (three domestic, two overseas)

Money spent: Rs 70.40 crore

Purse remaining: Rs 14.60 crore

