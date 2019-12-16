IPL 2020: When, where to watch and all you need to know about the auction

Will there just be one IPL auction this time?

Yes, the players’ auction for the next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on December 19 in Kolkata, and will be the only auction.

Why were there two IPL auctions in less than 12 months?

The auction usually takes place in January or February. The first auction in January 2018 saw franchises build their squads from scratch for the upcoming season.

The auction in December later that year was to allow team owners enough time, with the World Cup in England starting from May 30.

The auctions are traditionally held in Bengaluru, but the last time it was held in Jaipur and this year, the IPL governing council chose Kolkata, the city which is the home ground of Kolkata Knight Riders franchise and the home turf of new BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

What about the purse?

While the franchises were allotted Rs 82 crore each for IPL 2019, Rs 85 crore per team has been earmarked for the 2020 season. Every franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs 3 crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction. Kings XI Punjab has the deepest pocket with Rs 42.70 crore, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders at Rs 35.65 crore and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Rs 27.90 crore. This year s auction is the last one before the franchises disband and assemble fresh squads from 2021 at a mega auction.

When will the auction begin?

At 3:30 pm IST.

Which channel will show the auction?

Star Sports

Who is the IPL auctioneer this time?

For more than a decade Richard Madley brought down the gavel as the IPL auctioneer. However, the BCCI replaced him with Hugh Edmeades last year.