IPL 2020: Hetmyer, Williams dazzle in India T20Is ahead of auction

West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams has been included in the list of players who will be up for bid in the upcoming IPL auctions.

Williams picked three wickets in three T20Is against India at an economy rate of 10.88. Meanwhile, his West Indies teammate Shimron Hetmyer, released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, was the highest run-getter in the series, scoring 120 in three matches at a strike-rate of 151.89.

Batting

Name Innings Runs Highest Avg. S/R 50/100s Virat Kohli 3 183 94* 183.00 190.62 2/0 K.L. Rahul 3 164 91 54.66 153.27 2/0 Shimron Hetmyer 3 120 56 40.00 151.89 1/0 Kieron Pollard 2 105 68 52.50 181.03 1/0

Bowling