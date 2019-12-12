IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020: Hetmyer, Williams dazzle in India T20Is ahead of auction

Windies seamer Williams has been included in the list of players shortlisted for IPL 2020 auctions while Hetmyer, released by RCB, will hope to attract big money.

12 December, 2019 18:12 IST
12 December, 2019 18:12 IST

West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams has been included in the list of players who will be up for bid in the upcoming IPL auctions.

Williams picked three wickets in three T20Is against India at an economy rate of 10.88. Meanwhile, his West Indies teammate Shimron Hetmyer, released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, was the highest run-getter in the series, scoring 120 in three matches at a strike-rate of 151.89.

Batting

NameInningsRunsHighestAvg.S/R50/100s
Virat Kohli318394*183.00190.622/0
K.L. Rahul31649154.66153.272/0
Shimron Hetmyer31205640.00151.891/0
Kieron Pollard21056852.50181.031/0

 

Bowling

NameMatchesWicketsBBIAvg.Econ.4/5W
Khary Pierre332/4430.0011.250/0
Sheldon Cottrell331/2430.337.580/0
Deepak Chahar332/2037.009.650/0
Kesrick Williams332/3042.3310.880/0

 

