Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Hetmyer, Williams dazzle in India T20Is ahead of auction Windies seamer Williams has been included in the list of players shortlisted for IPL 2020 auctions while Hetmyer, released by RCB, will hope to attract big money. Team Sportstar 12 December, 2019 18:12 IST Team Sportstar 12 December, 2019 18:12 IST West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams has been included in the list of players who will be up for bid in the upcoming IPL auctions.Williams picked three wickets in three T20Is against India at an economy rate of 10.88. Meanwhile, his West Indies teammate Shimron Hetmyer, released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, was the highest run-getter in the series, scoring 120 in three matches at a strike-rate of 151.89. BattingNameInningsRunsHighestAvg.S/R50/100sVirat Kohli318394*183.00190.622/0K.L. Rahul31649154.66153.272/0Shimron Hetmyer31205640.00151.891/0Kieron Pollard21056852.50181.031/0 BowlingNameMatchesWicketsBBIAvg.Econ.4/5WKhary Pierre332/4430.0011.250/0Sheldon Cottrell331/2430.337.580/0Deepak Chahar332/2037.009.650/0Kesrick Williams332/3042.3310.880/0 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.