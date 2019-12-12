IPL 2020: Final auction list trimmed down to 332 players

A total of 332 players have been shortlisted for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction to be held in Kolkata on December 19.

The IPL management has whittled down a list of 971 registered players, and sent the final list to the eight franchises on Wednesday.

One of the franchiseheads confirmed to Sportstar that the list features 19 capped Indian players, along with 24 new entrants -- including Kesrick Williams, Mushfiqur Rahim and Adam Zampa.

Among the Indians, Robin Uthappa has the highest base price of Rs 1.5 crore, while Jaydev Unadkat -- who was the highest buy for the last two seasons -- has set himself a base price of Rs 1 crore.

This being a relatively smaller auction, a total of 73 slots will be filled by the eight franchises, of which 29 have to be overseas players.

Bidding war

And some experts, who have been following the trend for years now, believe that Glenn Maxwell -- who took a break from cricket due to mental health issues -- at a base price of Rs 2 crore, could attract big bids along with the likes of Eoin Morgan and Patt Cummins.

Jason Roy, Chris Lynn and Aaron Finch too could fetch big money. Lynn, who had a good run with Kolkata Knight Riders in the past, has proven his mettle in the shortest format across the leagues, and he could find many takers.

The players have been divided according to categories and the capped players will go under the hammer first, followed by the uncapped players.

As of now, the auction is scheduled to begin at 10 am, however, there are speculations that it could be pushed to a prime time slot if the Board and the broadcaster agree. However, there is no confirmation on that yet.

The Board is likely to put up the entire list on its website on Thursday.