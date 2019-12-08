Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Five domestic and overseas players likely to be shortlisted for auction 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and a couple of players USA and The Netherlands have registered for the Indian Premier League 2019 auction in Kolkata. Team Sportstar 08 December, 2019 16:19 IST R Sai Kishore topped the bowling chart with 20 wickets from 12 matches. - VIJAY SONEJI Team Sportstar 08 December, 2019 16:19 IST The IPL 2020 auction, which is set to be held in Kolkata on December 19, will see some intense bidding wars. A total of 971 players (713 Indian and 258 overseas) have entered the auction pool this time, with some of the names to be shortlisted by December 9. A total of 73 spots will be filled through the auction.There are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and a couple of players from associate nations — USA and The Netherlands will aim to fill up the available 73 spots. The franchises need to submit the list by Monday evening.Top five domestic players likely to be shortlistedR Sai KishoreYashasvi JaiswalDarshan NalkandeRohan KadamPriyam GargTop five overseas players likely to be shortlistedChris LynnPat CumminsTom BantonSam CurranGlenn Maxwell Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.