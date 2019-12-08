IPL 2020: Five domestic and overseas players likely to be shortlisted for auction

The IPL 2020 auction, which is set to be held in Kolkata on December 19, will see some intense bidding wars. A total of 971 players (713 Indian and 258 overseas) have entered the auction pool this time, with some of the names to be shortlisted by December 9. A total of 73 spots will be filled through the auction.

There are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and a couple of players from associate nations — USA and The Netherlands will aim to fill up the available 73 spots.

The franchises need to submit the list by Monday evening.

Top five domestic players likely to be shortlisted

R Sai Kishore

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Darshan Nalkande

Rohan Kadam

Priyam Garg

Top five overseas players likely to be shortlisted

Chris Lynn

Pat Cummins

Tom Banton

Sam Curran

Glenn Maxwell