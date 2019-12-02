Starc opts out of IPL 2020; Maxwell, Lynn in auction pool

Mitchell Starc has opted out of Indian Premier League for second successive season, with his Australian team-mates Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn having listed their names in the auction pool.

Meanwhile, former India player Robin Uthappa, who was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has set a Rs 1.5 crore base price — the highest by any Indian cricketer this time — ahead of the Indian Premier League auction.

There is no official word from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, Sportstar understands that of the 19 capped Indian players who have listed for the auction, none of them have registered themselves for the top bracket of Rs 2 crore.

However, a total of seven overseas players — Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews — have set the highest base price. "There hasn't been any Indian cricketers in the list. Most of the senior overseas cricketers have put the highest cap," one of the Board officials told Sportstar.

It has also been learnt that Australian Mitchell Starc and England's Joe Root haven't listed their names for the auction. "We haven't received their application," the official clarified.

IPL 2020 auction: 971 players register for 73 spots available

After spending quite a few seasons at KKR, Uthappa was released by the franchise last month, along with spinner Piyush Chawla. This time around, it would be interesting to see whether KKR brings him back or looks beyond him — a possibility that's quite high. Apart from Uthappa, England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy and South African Chris Morris -- are the other names to have put a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. "For the last few years, there have been instances when the big international stars have gone unsold in the auction. This being a small auction, it will be interesting to see what the franchises decide," one of the experts, who has been following the trends, said.

The auction, which will be held in Kolkata on December 19, will be a small affair as the teams will only focus on filling the gaps. In 2021, the teams will have to go for a bigger auction where teams will be revamped. The franchises will shortlist the final list of players by December 9, based on which the final auction list will be announced.