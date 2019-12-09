IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad and purse left ahead of auction

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction in Kolkata on December 19, Royal Challengers Bangalore released 12 players including South Africa pace spearhead Dale Steyn and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer during the trade window.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB is now left with Rs 27.90 crore. It has retained Karnataka's in-form batsman Devdutt Padikkal, new T20I star Shivam Dube and former Proteas skipper, AB De Villiers.

A total of 971 players — 713 Indian and 258 overseas cricketers — have registered for the auction. 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and one player each from the USA and The Netherlands will aim to fill up the available 73 spots.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Squad: AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Released players: Akshdeep Nath, Colin de Grandhomme, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klassen, Himmat Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prayas Ray Barman, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim Southee

Slots left: 12 (six domestic, six overseas)

Purse remaining: Rs 27.90 Crore