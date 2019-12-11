IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad and purse left ahead of auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad has won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title twice - in 2009 (as now-defunct Deccan Chargers) and in 2016 - making it a title contender ahead of the next edition.

The team parted ways with head coach Tom Moody earlier this year, with England's World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss replacing him. Additionally, former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin was roped in as the assistant coach.

Hyderabad has retained most of its core group releasing only Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui and Yusuf Pathan. Additionally, Shakib Al Hasan has been banned by the ICC for a year for failing to report bookie approach.

Meanwhile, the franchise decided to retain youngsters Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Guptill and Pathan's absence should see Sunrisers shell big bucks for a top-order batsman and someone to hold fort in the middle order.

Possible buys

Since it has two overseas slots available, it can bid for Aussie big-hitter and opener Chris Lynn.

To strengthen the middle order, it might go after Robin Uthappa, Glenn Maxwell, Hanuma Vihari, and Marcus Stoinis.

The Sunrisers might also keep a look out for young players, who have been consistent in the domestic season - R Sai Kishore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Darshan Nalkande, Rohan Kadam, and Priyam Garg.

List of retained players

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.

List of released players

Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui and Yusuf Pathan

Slots left: Seven (five domestic, two overseas)

Purse remaining: Rs 17 Crore