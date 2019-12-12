IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians squad and purse left ahead of auction

IPL’s most successful team, Mumbai Indians, has seven slots to fill — five domestic and two overseas — ahead of the auction in Kolkata on December 19.

Mumbai has retained its core group while releasing players who had minimal involvement in the title-winning 2019 season. Yuvraj Singh, who had been bought at his base price of Rs 1 crore at last year’s auction, West Indies opening batsman Evin Lewis, Australia left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff, West Indies pace bowler Alzarri Joseph, Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting are among those released.

Traded in from Delhi Capitals, Trent Boult is a like-for-like replacement for Behrendorff, while West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, also traded from Capitals, is another major signing. Dhawal Kulkarni, who has been traded in from Rajasthan Royals, is likely to be the backup seamer, replacing the released Barinder Sran.

Mumbai is left with a purse of Rs 13.05 crore, meaning it perhaps has enough to make at least one marquee signing.

Squad: Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McCleneghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Released players: Adam Milne, Alzarri Joseph, Barinder Sran, Ben Cutting, Beuran Hendricks, Evin Lewis, Jason Behrendorff, Pankaj Jaswal, Rasikh Dar, Yuvraj Singh

Slots left: Seven (five domestic, two overseas)

Purse remaining: Rs 13.05 Crore