Glenn Maxwell returns to BBL ahead of IPL 2020 auction

Ahead of the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on December 19, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is all set to lead the Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League, having returned from his break to deal with mental health difficulties.

"We're pleased to see Glenn in green and ready to lead our side with a big season ahead. He's an incredible talent and a key part of our club but health and well-being comes first and it's important that he's been able to take some time away to focus on that," head coach David Hussey said.

The IPL auction, a one-day affair, will kick off with a set of seven batsmen which includes Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan and Robin Uthappa.

On Wednesday, the IPL sent the eight franchises the final list of players, trimmed from the original 971 to 332, including 19 Indian capped players. A total of 73 slots are available for the eight teams to fill up, 29 of which could be overseas players.