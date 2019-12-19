IPL auction: Sheldon Cottrell attracts big bids, goes to Kings XI Punjab

West Indies seamer Sheldon Cottrell was lapped up by the Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 8.5 crore in the IPL auction on Thursday.

Cottrell made a splash in the World Cup in England, emerging as West Indies' highest wicket-taker, with 12 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 5.85.

Cottrell, at base price of 50 lakh, attracted a bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab before Delhi Capitals made it a three-way race.

However, Punjab eventually acquired the services of the left-arm seamer making him the second most expensive bowler after Pat Cummins (15.5 crore).

Cottrell first broke into the West Indies' T20 World Cup squad in 2014. Playing for the now-defunct Antigua Hawksbills against Barbados Tridents in the 2013 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Cottrell turned heads getting rid of Dwayne Smith and Shakib Al Hasan.