IPL 2020 auction: Kings XI Punjab signs Glenn Maxwell for 10.75 crore

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was signed by the Kings XI Punjab for a mindboggling Rs 10.75 Crore, making him the most expensive overseas recruit early in the Indian Premier League 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

Maxwell has been part of the Kings' setup earlier, which could work in his favour.

The big-hitter is returning to mainstream cricket after taking a break to focus on his mental health. Known as someone who can change the course of a game in a matter of balls, Maxwell has made his presence felt in the tournament in the past and he will be hoping to make it count yet again.

“I was pretty cooked when I decided to take the time off. Big reason why I did take that time away is I was pretty mentally and physically ruined,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Maxwell is a veteran in the IPL mix. He was the biggest buy in the 2013 auctions. That year, he began with a base price of $200,000, and was finally bought by Mumbai Indians for a whopping $1 million.

In the next season, in 2014, Kings XI Punjab had bought him for Rs 6 crore and then, retained him.

In 2018, he was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 9 crore.

Despite a strike-rate of 161.3 in the IPL, Maxwell has been inconsistent with the bat. But his ability to clear the rope in crunch situations makes him a solid candidate.

The right-arm off-breaks is likely to come handy too.