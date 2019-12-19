IPL 2020 auction: Kolkata Knight Riders signs Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore

World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan was signed for a whopping Rs 5.25 Crore by the in the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on Sunday.

Morgan recently captained Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 league and smashed 175 runs in just six matches at a splendid strike rate of 186.

Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Eoin Morgan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jason Roy, Robin Uthappa and Hanuma Vihari made up the very first set of international batsmen that went under the hammer.

Meanwhile, Australia's hard-hitting batsman Chris Lynn went to the Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 2 Crore. Jason Roy, Morgan's team-mate was snapped up for Rs 1.5 Crores by Delhi Capitals.