Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 auction: Yusuf Pathan unsold; Uthappa sold to Rajasthan Royals Robin Uthappa, who had been released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, was the first to be sold at Rs 3 crore. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 15:54 IST Robin Uthappa will play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. - Prashant Nakwe Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 15:54 IST Robin Uthappa became the first Indian capped player to be sold at the IPL 2020 auction, with Rajasthan Royals buying him for Rs 3 crore, twice his base price. Another seasoned IPL campaigner Yusuf Pathan, who had been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, went unsold having listed himself at a base price of Rs 1 crore.However, India's Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari - who had listed themselves at a base price of Rs 50 lakh - didn't have any takers in the first set of the auction. Vihari had been released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, having been bought for Rs 2 crore at last year's auction. Uthappa, who had an ordinary season with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders scoring 282 runs in 11 innings, had been released by the franchise. Rajasthan Royals won the bidding against KKR for the India batsman. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.