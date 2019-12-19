IPL 2020 auction: Yusuf Pathan unsold; Uthappa sold to Rajasthan Royals

Robin Uthappa became the first Indian capped player to be sold at the IPL 2020 auction, with Rajasthan Royals buying him for Rs 3 crore, twice his base price.

Another seasoned IPL campaigner Yusuf Pathan, who had been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, went unsold having listed himself at a base price of Rs 1 crore.

However, India's Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari - who had listed themselves at a base price of Rs 50 lakh - didn't have any takers in the first set of the auction.

Vihari had been released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, having been bought for Rs 2 crore at last year's auction.

Uthappa, who had an ordinary season with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders scoring 282 runs in 11 innings, had been released by the franchise. Rajasthan Royals won the bidding against KKR for the India batsman.