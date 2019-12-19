India, West Indies arrive in Cuttack for third ODI

The Indian and West Indian cricket teams arrived here on Thursday for the third and final One-Day International to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

The players and management staff from both teams were taken to a fortified hotel in the State capital amidst tight security by platoons of armed police force. The State police has made elaborate security arrangements in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. While players from both teams will stay in Bhubaneswar, they will travel to Cuttack for practice sessions and the match, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Both teams have won a game each, and the winner of this final match will win the series.

While the West Indies team is scheduled to go for nets on Friday morning, the Indian players will leave the hotel here for practice at around 1 pm.

Mock drill

Apart from opening a police camp in front of the hotel where the players have been lodged, the police had undertaken a mock drill of the carcade on Wednesday before the arrival of teams.

Police said at least 63 platoons (one platoon comprises 30 personnel) of the police force and a Rapid Action Force contingent comprising 300 officers have been deployed to maintain law and order.