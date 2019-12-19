IPL auction: Pat Cummins becomes most expensive foreign player in IPL history

Australia pacer Pat Cummins on Thursday took the IPL auction by storm when he became the most expensive foreign signing in the history of the T20 league, surpassing England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

In IPL 2017, Stokes was signed for Rs 14.5 crore by the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant.

Cummins — who returned to Kolkata Knight Riders for a jaw-dropping Rs 15.5 crore — is also the second most expensive player in the history of the IPL auction, after Yuvraj Singh, who was signed by the then Delhi Daredevils for Rs 16 crore in 2015.

This time, Delhi Capitals pushed the bid to Rs 2.4 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi were locked in a bidding war. The bid swiftly soared past 5 crore, with RCB in the lead briefly at 5.25 crore.

Cummins eventually returned to KKR.