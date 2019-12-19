Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 auction: Who is Virat Singh? Jharkhand left-hander Virat, a fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is all set to make his Indian Premier League debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad next year. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 18:38 IST Jharkhand batsman Virat Singh in action at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. - FILE PHOTO/V RAJU Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 18:38 IST When your name is Virat, you got to take your game seriously. The 22-year-old’s domestic hard yard over the years finally paid dividends as Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for Rs 1.9 crore in the IPL auction in Kolkata on Thursday.This Virat is a left-hander, and he swings the bat like Suresh Raina.Virat made his domestic cricket debut for Jharkhand, across formats, in the 2014-15 season.READ| Pat Cummins becomes most expensive foreign signing in IPL historyHaving played 56 T20 matches, the former India U-19 batsman is no rookie in the shortest format. This time, his performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy fetched him the fat pay cheque. The 32-ball 56* against Gujarat and the 44-ball 76* against Karnataka made him a solid candidate for the auctions.In 10 matches, Virat scored 343 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 57.16. He also hit 16 sixes. Prior to the Mushtaq Ali trophy, Virat shone in the Vijay Hazare Trophy — the domestic one-day tournament. He scored 335 runs at an average of 83.75, which included a hundred and two fifties.Virat can also bowl leg-break.He is a big fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was the poster boy of Jharkhand cricket back in the day.Virat Singh's T20 stat in a flashMatches: 56Runs: 1,552HS: 8150s: 10Average: 35.27Strike-rate: 124.45 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.