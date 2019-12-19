IPL 2020 auction: Who is Virat Singh?

When your name is Virat, you got to take your game seriously. The 22-year-old’s domestic hard yard over the years finally paid dividends as Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for Rs 1.9 crore in the IPL auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

This Virat is a left-hander, and he swings the bat like Suresh Raina.

Virat made his domestic cricket debut for Jharkhand, across formats, in the 2014-15 season.

Having played 56 T20 matches, the former India U-19 batsman is no rookie in the shortest format. This time, his performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy fetched him the fat pay cheque. The 32-ball 56* against Gujarat and the 44-ball 76* against Karnataka made him a solid candidate for the auctions.

In 10 matches, Virat scored 343 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 57.16. He also hit 16 sixes.

Prior to the Mushtaq Ali trophy, Virat shone in the Vijay Hazare Trophy — the domestic one-day tournament. He scored 335 runs at an average of 83.75, which included a hundred and two fifties.

Virat can also bowl leg-break.

He is a big fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was the poster boy of Jharkhand cricket back in the day.