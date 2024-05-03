MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Piyush Chawla becomes second highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League history, overtakes Dwayne Bravo

Mumbai Indians bowler Piyush Chawla became the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of Indian Premier League during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

The 35-year-old had 183 wickets under his belt before the clash and needed a solitary wicket to achieve this feat.

Chawla claimed the wicket of Rinku Singh in the very first ball he bowled in the match to get to his 184th IPL wicket. He overtook former Chennai Super Kings pacer Dwayne Bravo to sit second in the leaderboard.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal sits comfortably at the top with a whopping 200 wickets, a feat he achieved against Hardik Pandya’s men last month at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. RR went on to win the game by nine wickets.

Top five bowlers with most wickets in IPL history:

Yuzvendra Chahal - 200 wickets

Piyush Chawla - 184 wickets

Dwayne Bravo - 183 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 178 wickets

Amit Mishra - 174 wickets