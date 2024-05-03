IPL 2024: Nitish Kumar Reddy says his role in power-packed Sunrisers Hyderabad is to anchor innings till 13th-14th over

“See, T20 is all about changing the momentum. So, we actually believed that somehow we will take one or two wickets which we got of the well-set Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag ,” said Nitish Kumar Reddy, one of the lead performers for Sunrisers Hyderabad in its thrilling one-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Thursday night.

Speaking to the media after the win, Nitish said they somehow got the confidence that the seasoned campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar would pull this match off for them.

“When he was in prime time, he used to do these things like pulling up these matches,” he said.

“Even if we lost, we would have been happy even if we had lost the match, because we played well against a good side and took the match to the last ball. So, we are happy to be on the winning side,” Nitish said.

Reflecting on his role, the Andhra all-rounder, who scored his second IPL fifty this season, said his role was to carry on till the 14th over when the wickets fell early in the innings.

“I just wanted to make sure that I am not going to feel the pressure. I just want to build the innings like I did against Punjab and plan to attack one over and change the momentum,” Nitish said.

“That’s exactly what happened when I saw [Yuzvendra] Chahal coming on to bowl. I was backing myself that I have to go after him and that went pretty well,” he said.

“Beating Royals, who are at the top of the table, will boost the team morale actually.”

Reflecting on the role of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, Nitish said their role was just to go bang bang in the first few overs.

“They got the license over there. If they were dismissed early, we are going to come and anchor the role till the 13th or 14th over,” he said.

On being one of the key members in the Sunrisers campaign this season, Nitish said last year he had been waiting for this kind of opportunity.

“I would say I’m a genuine all-rounder who can bowl, who can bat, who can field as well. So, I’m looking forward to the all-round performance. I was waiting for this batting opportunity actually from last year.This year the team management gave me a chance and I don’t want to throw it away,” he said.