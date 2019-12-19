Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 players list: Full squad of Chennai Super Kings Here's the complete squad of the Chennai Super Kings after the Indian Premier League 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 20:38 IST Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK bolstered its bowling attack ahead of next year's IPL. - AFP Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 20:38 IST Three-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings bolstered its bowling attack by hiring Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Sai Kishore and Sam Curran. PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION: Mohit Sharma, Sam Billings, David Willey, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya BishnoiTOTAL MONEY SPENTRs 84.85 CroreFINAL SQUADNarayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif , Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood ,Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir , Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.