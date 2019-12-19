IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 players list: Full squad of Chennai Super Kings

Here's the complete squad of the Chennai Super Kings after the Indian Premier League 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

19 December, 2019 20:38 IST
MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK bolstered its bowling attack ahead of next year's IPL.   -  AFP

Three-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings bolstered its bowling attack by hiring Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Sai Kishore and Sam Curran.

PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION: Mohit Sharma, Sam Billings, David Willey, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi

TOTAL MONEY SPENT

Rs 84.85 Crore

FINAL SQUAD

Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif , Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood ,Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir , Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

