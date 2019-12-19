IPL 2020 auction: Hits and flops

After a intense bidding battle, Pat Cummins emerged as the top buy with Rs 15.5 crore while among Indian capped players Piyush Chawla and Robin Uthappa were the top picks in IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

Here is a list of players who became notable omissions and few that triggered bidding frenzy.

Flops:

Colin de Grandhomme

Base price: Rs. 75 lakh

The Kiwi all-rounder has established himself as a handy contributor across formats. But even after being called thrice on the day, he didn’t receive a single bid.

Colin Munro

Base price: Rs. 1 crore

He may be the only other batsman besides Rohit Sharma to have hit three hundreds in T20Is but a patchy season for Delhi Capitals resulted in the Kiwi big-hitter missing the IPL bus this time around.

Kesrick Williams

Base price: Rs. 50 lakh

His on-field tussle with Virat Kohli last week notwithstanding, Williams has established himself as a T20 specialist pacer. Still, all the franchisees ended up turning him down despite showering the money on a majority of other pacers.

Alzarri Joseph

Base price: Rs 50 lakh

His sensational debut last year for registering the best figures in IPL history was cut short due to a freak injury for Mumbai Indians last year. Despite having returned in the Caribbean colours, the fast bowler remained unsold.

Hits:

Sheldon Cottrell

Base price: Rs. 50 lakh

Winning bid: Rs. 8.5 crore (Kings XI Punjab)

Having proven that the left-arm pacer has a lot of substance than merely the salute celebration he is renowned for, Cottrell was definitely going to fetch his maiden IPL contract. But even the Caribbean himself wouldn’t have thought in his wildest dreams of earning such a fat pay-package, with Kings XI Punjab beating Delhi Capitals in a two-way battle.

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Base price: Rs. 1 crore

Winning bid: Rs. 8 crore (Mumbai Indians)

The Australian is a proven performer with the ball in white-ball formats and he couldn’t have been happier to return to the Mumbai Indians den, with a price tag that was eight times his base price. In a tussle of two teams with the least budget on the day, Mumbai Indians pipped Chennai Super Kings to burst into a round of celebration.

Chris Morris

Base price: Rs. 1.5 crore

Winning bid: Rs. 10 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Being released sometimes works in favour of a big player. Morris experienced the same as the Protean all-rounder - despite being released by Delhi Capitals - emerged as one of the three players with nine-digit sum. He was the prized catch for RCB, who survived a four-way battle.

Varun Chakravarthy

Base price: Rs. 30 lakh

Winning bid: Rs. 4 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Despite having emerged as the highest earning uncapped Indian in the history of IPL last year, the mystery spinner from Chennai could hardly make an impact for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019. However, once he was back in the auction pool, Knight Riders - who had lost out on him to Kings XI last year - ensured he was heading to Kolkata, outbidding Royal Challengers Bangalore in a two-way race.