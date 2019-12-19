IPL 2020 auction: Indian capped players who hit the jackpot

The IPL 2020 auction witnessed a few surprising acquisitions, with a trio of seasoned Indian players getting the big bucks after being released by franchises ahead of the pre-season player auction.

IPL auction 2020: Full list of sold, unsold players

Here are the capped Indian players who attracted the highest bids.

Piyush Chawla (sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore)

Released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the auction, Chawla became the most expensive capped Indian player with three-time IPL champion CSK paying Rs 6.75 crore for the leg-spinner. Chawla had set his base price at Rs 1 crore and it was CSK that fought off a bidding war with Kings XI Punjab to secure the bowler who has the fourth-most wickets in IPL cricket.

Jaydev Unadkat (sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore)

Having released him ahead of the auction, Rajasthan Royals bought back Jaydev Unadkat for Rs 3 crore, Rs 5.4 crore less than what it paid for the Saurashtra seamer last season.

Unadkat's base price was Rs 1.5 crore and after back and forth bidding between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, the Jaipur-based franchise snapped him up.

Unadkat took 10 wickets last season, though his economy rate of 10.66 runs per over was the greater worry for Rajasthan.

Robin Uthappa (sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore)

Before it bought Unadkat, Rajasthan purchased Robin Uthappa for twice his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Uthappa had been released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the auction, while he had an ordinary season with the bat in IPL 2019, scoring 282 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 115.10.

He was the first Indian player to go under the hammer at the IPL 2020 auction, with Rajasthan Royals out-bidding Kings XI Punjab.