IPL 2020 auction: Coach Fleming rates Chawla highly after CSK bags veteran spinner

It was a relatively easy Indian Premier League auction for Chennai Super Kings, with the M.S. Dhoni-led side having already retained a large number of its players coming into the auction on Thursday. The franchise needed to fill in only five slots.

The Chennai-based franchise roped in veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla for a whopping Rs 6.75 crore, and CSK coach, Stephen Fleming, admitted that Dhoni’s equation with Chawla was one of the major reasons behind the move.

“We rate him very highly. The captain has a very good relationship with him. He is a different type of bowler from Karn Sharma. We have a well-balanced squad,” Fleming said.

With the side playing its home games at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the side hopes the conditions to be spin friendly and that’s where Chawla could be effective. “The home ground is spin dominant. We are just trying to add some bases to what is a pretty good puzzle,” Fleming said.

Just like Chennai Super Kings, even Mumbai Indians had fewer slots to fill. And the franchise’s owner Aakash Ambani agreed that releasing the players is the ‘most difficult thing'.

“We traded 12 this year that’s the most we have in the last five or six years. Those decisions were the toughest. We wanted to do that so players can get more play time in other teams. Wish them all the best,” Ambani said.