IPL 2020 auction: Meet the uncapped millionaires

A year after attracting the joint-highest bid with Jaydev Unadkat for Rs 8.4 crore, Tamil Nadu mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy earned the highest bid among uncapped Indian players at the IPL 2020 auction. Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for Rs 4 crore.

Having set himself at a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Varun attracted intense bidding between Royal Challengers Bangalore and KKR.

The 28-year-old played only once for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019. It was a forgetful outing as Sunil Narine smashed him for 25 runs in his first over. He finished the game with figures of 3-0-35-1.

Since then, he did not feature for Tamil Nadu either.

Ravi Bishnoi, a leg-break bowler and who features in the India U-19 World Cup squad, was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore, 10 times his base price (Rs 20 lakh). Kings XI fought off MI in the bidding to secure Bishnoi.

Seventeen-year-old Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal went to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore. Mumbai Indians made the initial bid before RR and KKR started bidding back and forth. RR eventually secured the left-handed batsman, who has been named in the India U-19 World Cup squad.

The current India U-19 captain Priyam Garg was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore, the same price at which it bought Jharkhand batsman Virat Singh. Both players had a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Kartik Tyagi, another U-19 player, was bought by RR for Rs 1.3 crore from a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Rajasthan leg-break bowler Ravi Bishnoi was bought for 10 times his base price (Rs 20 lakh) by KXIP. It also bought U-19 World Cup winner Ishan Porel at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.