IPL 2020 auction: The complete list of unsold players

Four of the five-most expensive signing at the IPL 2019 auction in Kolkata on Thursday were pace bowlers; Piyush Chawla was the priciest Indian star.

As expected, pacers ruled the roost as the eight franchisees splurged a combined sum of ₹140.30 crore on 62 players who were sold during the 13th Player auction of the Indian Premier League.

Hanuma Vihari (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Chesteshwar Pujara (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Yusuf Pathan (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Colin de Grandhomme (Base price Rs 75 lakh)

Stuart Binny (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Heinrich Klaasen (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Mushfiqur Rahim (Base price Rs 75 lakh)

Naman Ojha (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Kusal Perera (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Shai Hope (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Tim Southee (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Ish Sodhi (Base price Rs 75 lakh)

Adam Zampa (Base price Rs 1.5 crore)

Hayden Walsh (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Zahir Khan (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Manjot Kalra (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Rohan Kadam (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Harpreet Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Daniel Sams (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Shahrukh Khan (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Kedar Devdhar (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

KS Bharat (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Ankush Bains (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Vishnu Vinod (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Kulwant Khejroliya (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Riley Meredith (Base price Rs 40 lakh)

Midhun Sudhesan (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Noor Ahmad (Base price Rs 30 lakh)

KC Cariappa (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Evin Lewis (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Manoj Tiwary (Base price Rs 50 lakhs)

Colin Ingram (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Martin Guptill (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Carlos Brathwaite (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Andile Phehlukwayo (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Colin Munro (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Rishi Dhawan (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Ben Cutting (Base price Rs 75 lakh)

Anrich Nortje (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Barinder Sran (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Mark Wood (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Alzarri Joseph (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Mustafizur Rahman (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Adam Milne (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Ayush Badoni (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Praveen Dubey (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Aryan Juyal (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Kuldeep Sen (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Matt Henry (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Sean Abott (Base price Rs 75 lakh)

Jason Holder (Base price Rs 75 lakh)

Sumit Kumar (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Shams Mulani (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Rahul Shukla (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

James Pattinson (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Yudhvir Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Sujit Nayak (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Nathan Ellis (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Kesrick Williams (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

Vaibhav Arora (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Saurabh Dubey (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

Liam Plunkett (Base price Rs 1 crore)

R Vinay Kumar (Base price Rs 1 crore)