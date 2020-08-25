Cricket Cricket Ashwin to reveal contents of 'interesting chat' with Ponting next week While Ashwin has reached Dubai, Ponting is set to arrive next week and the two will talk in person before the Indian reveals what transpired between them. PTI Dubai 25 August, 2020 11:16 IST R. Ashwin ran out Jos Buttler during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in 2019 when the Englishman left the non-striker’s end much before the delivery was bowled, triggering an age old ‘spirit of the game’ debate. - K. MURALI KUMAR PTI Dubai 25 August, 2020 11:16 IST India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said he has spoken to his IPL coach Ricky Ponting on the contentious issue of running out batsmen who back up too far at the non-striker’s end but will reveal the contents of the telephonic conversation only next week.The issue became a talking point when Ponting, head coach of Ashwin’s team Delhi Capitals, said he would have a discussion with the off-spinner on the controversial manner of getting a batsman out ahead of the IPL starting September 19 in the UAE. Ashwin says bowlers should get ‘free ball’ in case non-striker backs up too far Ashwin ran out England batsman Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end last season when he backed up too far, drawing criticism for his act as many called it against the ‘spirit of the game.’ While Ashwin has reached Dubai, Ponting is set to arrive next week and the two will talk in person before the Indian reveals what transpired between them.“Ricky Ponting hasn’t yet reached (Dubai). After he comes, we will sit for a chat with him. He said he wants to have a conversation. We have already talked over the phone. It was a very interesting chat,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.Ashwin said it’s better to have a face-to-face conversation since the message of the heavily-accented Australians can get lost in translation. Ricky Ponting had said he will have a “hard conversation” with Ashwin and won’t allow him to repeat the Mankading act at Delhi Capitals. - Shanker Chakravarty “What happens sometimes is Australians’ messages in English get lost in translation and reach us with a different meaning. Even some of their jokes become news. That’s what it is and next week I will reveal a bit more about my conversation with Ricky.”Ponting had said he will have a “hard conversation” with Ashwin and won’t allow him to repeat the act at Delhi Capitals since it was “not within the spirit of the game“.On Monday, Ashwin suggested the introduction of a “free ball” for bowlers if non-strikers back up too far, sticking to his stand that there was nothing wrong with running such batsmen out.“Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsmen gets out of that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let’s give a chance to the bowlers too,” Ashwin had tweeted.When a twitter user asserted that the game is primarily for batsmen, Ashwin retorted, “Then take the run out on your chin and stay in!!!!." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos