IPL 2020: Dream 11 wins title sponsorship rights for Rs 222 crore

Dream 11 has bagged the title sponsorship rights for the Indian Premier League 2020 for Rs 222 crore.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for this year’s title sponsorship after Chinese mobile phone brand, Vivo, pulled out a couple of weeks ago.

While the Board is expected to make a formal announcement soon, IPL Governing Council chairman, Brijesh Patel, confirmed the development to Sportstar. "Yes, they (Dream 11) has won the bid for Rs 222 crore," Patel said.

While some of the top Indian companies - including Tata Sons - had picked up EOI, it didn’t place a final bid. The eligible entities were asked to email bids online between 11 am and 1pm on Tuesday. Tata Group pulled out of the race, while BYJUs (Rs 201 crore) and Unacademy (Rs 171 crore) were other bidders.

Dream 11 - a company founded by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth - has been a BCCI and IPL partner for a couple of years now. It is believed that it also has a minority investment by Tencent Holdings, a Chinese firm. The title rights are valid till December 31, 2020.