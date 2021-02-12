Cricket

IPL Auction 2021: Full list of West Indies players in auction pool, base price, former teams

IPL 2021 Auction: From Sheldon Cottrell to Kyle Mayers, here are all the West Indian players in the reckoning for the IPL this season.

CHENNAI 12 February, 2021 18:26 IST

A total of 292 players (Indian and overseas) will go under the hammer at the auction later this month.   -  Getty Images

Eighteen players from the Caribbean will feature in the Indian Premier League auctions this year.

Only four players from this pool featured in the IPL last season with Sheldon Cottrell being the only player who got game time. The lineup this time features regulars from Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph and Fabian Allen to players who have found recent international/franchise success like Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell.

A total of 292 players will go under the hammer at the auction later this month.

Set no.NameAgeIPLPrevious IPL team(S)2020 IPL team2020 IPLC/UCBase Price
1Evin Lewis2916MI  Capped100
4Sheldon Cottrell316KXIPKXIP6Capped100
11Darren Bravo321KKR  Capped75
11Rovman Powell270KKR  Capped50
13Oshane Thomas244RRRR0Capped50
19Fabian Allen250SRHSRH0Capped75
21Chemar Holder23    Capped50
21Alzarri Joseph243MI  Capped50
21Obed Mccoy24    Capped50
26Jon Russ Jaggesar35    Uncapped20
27Keemo Paul238DCDC0Capped75
31Jayden Seales19    Uncapped20
32Carlos Brathwaite3216DD,SRH,KKR  Capped50
32Sherfane Rutherford227DC,MI  Capped75
33Shannon Gabriel32    Capped50
35Kyle Mayers28    Capped50
35Romario Shepherd26    Capped50
37Akeal Hosein27    Capped50


