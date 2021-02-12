IPL Auction 2021: Full list of West Indies players in auction pool, base price, former teams

Eighteen players from the Caribbean will feature in the Indian Premier League auctions this year.

Only four players from this pool featured in the IPL last season with Sheldon Cottrell being the only player who got game time. The lineup this time features regulars from Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph and Fabian Allen to players who have found recent international/franchise success like Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell.

A total of 292 players will go under the hammer at the auction later this month.

Set no. Name Age IPL Previous IPL team(S) 2020 IPL team 2020 IPL C/UC Base Price 1 Evin Lewis 29 16 MI Capped 100 4 Sheldon Cottrell 31 6 KXIP KXIP 6 Capped 100 11 Darren Bravo 32 1 KKR Capped 75 11 Rovman Powell 27 0 KKR Capped 50 13 Oshane Thomas 24 4 RR RR 0 Capped 50 19 Fabian Allen 25 0 SRH SRH 0 Capped 75 21 Chemar Holder 23 Capped 50 21 Alzarri Joseph 24 3 MI Capped 50 21 Obed Mccoy 24 Capped 50 26 Jon Russ Jaggesar 35 Uncapped 20 27 Keemo Paul 23 8 DC DC 0 Capped 75 31 Jayden Seales 19 Uncapped 20 32 Carlos Brathwaite 32 16 DD,SRH,KKR Capped 50 32 Sherfane Rutherford 22 7 DC,MI Capped 75 33 Shannon Gabriel 32 Capped 50 35 Kyle Mayers 28 Capped 50 35 Romario Shepherd 26 Capped 50 37 Akeal Hosein 27 Capped 50



