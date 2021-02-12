Cricket Cricket IPL Auction 2021: Full list of West Indies players in auction pool, base price, former teams IPL 2021 Auction: From Sheldon Cottrell to Kyle Mayers, here are all the West Indian players in the reckoning for the IPL this season. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 12 February, 2021 18:26 IST A total of 292 players (Indian and overseas) will go under the hammer at the auction later this month. - Getty Images Team Sportstar CHENNAI 12 February, 2021 18:26 IST Eighteen players from the Caribbean will feature in the Indian Premier League auctions this year. Only four players from this pool featured in the IPL last season with Sheldon Cottrell being the only player who got game time. The lineup this time features regulars from Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph and Fabian Allen to players who have found recent international/franchise success like Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell. A total of 292 players will go under the hammer at the auction later this month.READ: IPL Auction 2021: Full list of capped and uncapped players, previous teams, base price Set no.NameAgeIPLPrevious IPL team(S)2020 IPL team2020 IPLC/UCBase Price1Evin Lewis2916MI Capped1004Sheldon Cottrell316KXIPKXIP6Capped10011Darren Bravo321KKR Capped7511Rovman Powell270KKR Capped5013Oshane Thomas244RRRR0Capped5019Fabian Allen250SRHSRH0Capped7521Chemar Holder23 Capped5021Alzarri Joseph243MI Capped5021Obed Mccoy24 Capped5026Jon Russ Jaggesar35 Uncapped2027Keemo Paul238DCDC0Capped7531Jayden Seales19 Uncapped2032Carlos Brathwaite3216DD,SRH,KKR Capped5032Sherfane Rutherford227DC,MI Capped7533Shannon Gabriel32 Capped5035Kyle Mayers28 Capped5035Romario Shepherd26 Capped5037Akeal Hosein27 Capped50We caught up with Abu Dhabi T10 League-winning batsman Rovman Powell in this special episode of Sportstar Extras Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos