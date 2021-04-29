IPL 2021: CAB to host vaccination camp ahead of Kolkata leg

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL)'s Kolkata leg, which is scheduled to begin on May 9, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will hold a vaccination camp for its members, staff and groundsmen at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The initiative has been taken in association with AMRI Hospital Ltd. "COVID 19 vaccine is our best defence against this virus at the moment. Hence, The Cricket Association of Bengal and its Covid Task Force are making proper arrangements at Eden Gardens with support from AMRI Hospital to ensure 100 per cent of eligible committee members, staffs and CAB groundsmen are able to get vaccinated at the first instance on 30th of April 2021 since IPL matches are scheduled to be held here shortly,"CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

The initiative has been termed as 'Stay Safe Vaccination Drive'. "Now as per the rules and guidelines, those who are above the age of 45 are eligible for this camp. However, there would be more such arrangements organised for the Bengal team players playing at various levels once above 18-year-old persons become eligible to get vaccinated after 1st of May 2021. Umpires, scorers, observers amongst others would also be provided with an opportunity," he added Dalmiya.

Rupak Barua, Group CEO, AMRI Hospitals, said, "Even after vaccination, we need to be careful and keep following the same rules to prevent any chance of infection. We are happy to be a part of CAB's vaccination initiative and we wish all its functionaries, members, players and staff continued safety and well-being."

The vaccination camp would commence at 11.30 am and would continue till 4 pm on Friday.