IPL 2021: Saba Karim joins Delhi Capitals as head of talent search

Former India wicketkeeper and erstwhile BCCI's General Manager-Cricket Operations, Saba Karim, has joined Delhi Capitals as its head of talent search.

Speaking about his new role, the 53-year-old said, "I am very excited to begin my role as Talent Scout for the Delhi Capitals. The IPL has, over the years, unearthed so much talent, and continues to produce world class action. Delhi Capitals is an exciting team to work with, and I am looking forward to help them grow further."

"Firstly, I would like to commend the incredible courage shown by the players during this year's IPL," said Karim.



"It's not easy for anyone to stay away from their loved ones at this very difficult time. Yet they have stuck around, and continued playing the tournament, for which they deserve plenty of credit."



He represented India in 1 Test and 34 ODIs, and was a national selector in the past.