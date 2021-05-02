Cricket Cricket IPL 2021: Saba Karim joins Delhi Capitals as head of talent search The 53-year-old has in the past served as a national selector as the BCCI's General Manager-Cricket Operations. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 02 May, 2021 16:06 IST Karim represented India in 1 Test and 34 ODIs, during his time as a player (File photo)- Vijay Soneji - Vijay Soneji Team Sportstar MUMBAI 02 May, 2021 16:06 IST Former India wicketkeeper and erstwhile BCCI's General Manager-Cricket Operations, Saba Karim, has joined Delhi Capitals as its head of talent search.Speaking about his new role, the 53-year-old said, "I am very excited to begin my role as Talent Scout for the Delhi Capitals. The IPL has, over the years, unearthed so much talent, and continues to produce world class action. Delhi Capitals is an exciting team to work with, and I am looking forward to help them grow further."FOLLOW | RR vs SRH Live Score "Firstly, I would like to commend the incredible courage shown by the players during this year's IPL," said Karim. "It's not easy for anyone to stay away from their loved ones at this very difficult time. Yet they have stuck around, and continued playing the tournament, for which they deserve plenty of credit." He represented India in 1 Test and 34 ODIs, and was a national selector in the past. ANNOUNCEMENT Former Indian wicket-keeper Saba Karim has joined our staff as the Head of Talent Search Welcome to the DC family Read more: https://t.co/BgauUeWbln #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/SJPK5svt70— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks (@DelhiCapitals) May 2, 2021 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.