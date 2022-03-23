IPL 2022: 25 per cent crowd to be allowed

The 15th edition of IPL is set to begin in Mumbai on saturday, will witness 25 per cent crowd attendance in stadiums, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The lucrative league gets underway at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders.

"This match will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic. Ardent cricket fans are all set to witness nail-biting matches, cheering for their favourite players at the most anticipated cricket tournament of all time." the release said.

The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.