IPL 2022: Andy Flower appointed head coach of Lucknow franchise

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower was appointed as the head coach of the newly formed Lucknow franchise that will debut in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Flower was previously contracted with Punjab Kings as its assistant coach since the IPL 2020 season.

KL Rahul, who was PBKS' skipper for the last two seasons, is expected to join hands with Flower in the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise as one of its picks in the draft before the IPL 2022 auction.

READ: Rohit, Jadeja begin rehab at NCA

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the new Lucknow franchise and I am very grateful for the opportunity. Since my very first tour to India in 1993, I have always loved touring, playing and coaching in India," said Flower in a statement.

"The passion for cricket in India is unrivalled and it is a real privilege to lead an IPL franchise and I am looking forward to working closely with Dr Goenka and the Lucknow team.

ALSO READ: Mohammad Rizwan becomes the first batter to smash 2000 T20 runs in a calendar year

I will relish the challenge to build something meaningful and successful with the Lucknow franchise, I am looking forward to meeting the management and staff when I visit Uttar Pradesh in the new year," added Flower.

Goenka said: "As a player and a coach Andy has left an indelible mark in the history of cricket . We respect his professionalism and hope he will work with our vision and add value to our team."

Flower's coaching credentials were proven on the international circuit when he led England to its maiden ICC title during the 2010 T20 World Cup. He also marched it to the top of the Test rankings.

A familiar face in franchise cricket circles, Flower was named head coach of Multan Sultans and Saint Lucia Kings besides his contract with Punjab Kings.