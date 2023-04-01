Cricket

IPL Points Table: Gujarat beats Chennai, takes pole position

IPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Indian Premier League looks after the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 1 in Ahmedabad.

Team Sportstar
01 April, 2023 00:03 IST
Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia celebrate after winning the IPL 2023 opening match against Chennai Super Kings.

Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia celebrate after winning the IPL 2023 opening match against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets to get its IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 campaign off to a winning start at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

A look at the points table after the GT vs CSK match.

PositionTeamsMatches WinLossPoints NRR
1Gujarat Giants11020.514
2Chennai Super Kings1010-0.514
3Delhi Capitals00000.000
4Kolkata Knight Riders00000.000
5Lucknow Super Giants00000.000
6Mumbai Indians00000.000
7Punjab Kings00000.000
8Rajasthan Royals00000.000
9Royal Challengers Bangalore 00000.000
10Sunrisers Hyderabad00000.000

