Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets to get its IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 campaign off to a winning start at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
A look at the points table after the GT vs CSK match.
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Giants
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.514
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.514
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|7
|Punjab Kings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|9
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000