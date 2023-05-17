PBKS vs DC: Atharva Taide retires out for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings batter Atharva Taide retired out in his side’s chase against Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium on Wednesday.

Taide was batting on 55 off 42 balls when the tactical decision was made to retire him out, to bring in Jitesh Sharma to the middle. PBKS, which was chasing DC’s tall total of 213, needed 86 runs in five overs when Taide made his way back.

The decision, similar to the one employed by Rajasthan Royals and R. Ashwin last season, though didn’t yield much benefit for PBKS as Jitesh fell for a three-ball duck.

PBKS, which is eighth in the points table, is in chase of a playoff spot, while DC is already eliminated from the competition.