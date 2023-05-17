IPL

PBKS vs DC: Atharva Taide retires out for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings batter Atharva Taide retired out against in his side’s chase against Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
17 May, 2023 22:49 IST
17 May, 2023 22:49 IST
Punjab Kings batsman Atharva Taide plays a shot during the IPL Match against Delhi Capitals.

Punjab Kings batsman Atharva Taide plays a shot during the IPL Match against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Punjab Kings batter Atharva Taide retired out against in his side’s chase against Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings batter Atharva Taide retired out in his side’s chase against Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium on Wednesday.

LIVE BLOG - PBKS vs DC

Taide was batting on 55 off 42 balls when the tactical decision was made to retire him out, to bring in Jitesh Sharma to the middle. PBKS, which was chasing DC’s tall total of 213, needed 86 runs in five overs when Taide made his way back.

The decision, similar to the one employed by Rajasthan Royals and R. Ashwin last season, though didn’t yield much benefit for PBKS as Jitesh fell for a three-ball duck.

PBKS, which is eighth in the points table, is in chase of a playoff spot, while DC is already eliminated from the competition.

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH- Mohsin Khan: I had left all hope of playing cricket after heart surgery

WATCH: Mohsin Khan’s last-over heroics help LSG beat MI; Match analysis in five minutes

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

Slide shows

CSK vs MI in pictures, IPL 2023: Dhoni and Co. beat Rohit Sharma’s men by six wickets

CSK vs PBKS in pictures, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pips Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us