IPL 2021: Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson land in Melbourne from Doha

Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have reached Australia on Thursday. The Australia internationals were part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. The rising number of COVID-19 infections in India forced them to leave the tournament midway.

Richardson and Zampa narrowly avoided being stuck as the Australian government banned all flights from India till May 15.

The players landed in Melbourne on Thursday afternoon after catching a connecting flight out of Doha. They will be serving the mandatory two-week quarantine at a hotel before heading home.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye had flown out India before the flight ban.

Former cricketer-turned-umpire Paul Reiffel had packed his bags but the flights had stopped by then. Now he is expected to leave with the remaining contingent after the completion of the tournament.

India reported over 20,000 deaths between April 20 and 28 in the second wave of the pandemic.