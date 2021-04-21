IPL 2021 IPL Dhoni's parents admitted to Ranchi hospital with COVID-19 They are recuperating at the Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Team Sportstar 21 April, 2021 11:42 IST MS Dhoni's CSK will take on KKR. - IPL Team Sportstar 21 April, 2021 11:42 IST M. S. Dhoni’s parents have tested positive for COVID-19 and are admitted to a hospital in Ranchi, according to media reports. Dhoni’s father, Pan Singh, and mother, Devaki Devi, are recuperating at the Pulse Superspeciality Hospital.FOLLOW OUR IPL 2021 COVERAGEChennai Super Kings captain Dhoni is currently in Mumbai to play the IPL. His team plays Kolkata Knight Riders later today.COVID-19 infections have been on the rise in India in the last few days. On Tuesday, more than 250,000 new cases surfaced, and 1,761 deaths were registered. In Jharkhand, the State government has imposed lockdown from April 22 to 29, 2021. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.