Dhoni's parents admitted to Ranchi hospital with COVID-19

M. S. Dhoni’s parents have tested positive for COVID-19 and are admitted to a hospital in Ranchi, according to media reports. Dhoni’s father, Pan Singh, and mother, Devaki Devi, are recuperating at the Pulse Superspeciality Hospital.

Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni is currently in Mumbai to play the IPL. His team plays Kolkata Knight Riders later today.

COVID-19 infections have been on the rise in India in the last few days. On Tuesday, more than 250,000 new cases surfaced, and 1,761 deaths were registered.

In Jharkhand, the State government has imposed lockdown from April 22 to 29, 2021.