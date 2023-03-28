IPL: Leading run-scorers in Indian Premier League history ahead of 2023 season

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on March 31. Chennai Super Kings faces defending champion Gujarat Titans in the opening game in Ahmedabad.

The league has witnessed several prolific international batters bringing their best for their respective franchises.

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli tops the run charts with 6,624 runs in 223 matches, averaging 36.20 while striking at 129.15. Kohli has slammed five centuries and 44 fifties since 2008.

Shikhar Dhawan follows Kohli in the second spot with 6,244 runs in 206 games, while the stand-in Delhi Capitals captain David Warner, makes up the top three.

Only three overseas players are part of the top 10 run-getters list.

Here is the list of top 10 batters with the most runs in IPL history.

Most runs in IPL history