IPL: Leading run-scorers in Indian Premier League history ahead of 2023 season

Indian Premier League: Here is the list of top-10 batters with the most runs in IPL history ahead of the 2023 season.

Team Sportstar
28 March, 2023 13:49 IST
Leading run-getters list in Indian Premier League history.

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on March 31. Chennai Super Kings faces defending champion Gujarat Titans in the opening game in Ahmedabad.

The league has witnessed several prolific international batters bringing their best for their respective franchises.

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli tops the run charts with 6,624 runs in 223 matches, averaging 36.20 while striking at 129.15. Kohli has slammed five centuries and 44 fifties since 2008.

Shikhar Dhawan follows Kohli in the second spot with 6,244 runs in 206 games, while the stand-in Delhi Capitals captain David Warner, makes up the top three.

Only three overseas players are part of the top 10 run-getters list.

Here is the list of top 10 batters with the most runs in IPL history.

Most runs in IPL history

PosPlayerMatchesHighestAverageStrike rate100s50sRuns
1Virat Kohli22311336.20129.155446624
2Shikhar Dhawan206106*35.08126.352476244
3David Warner16212642.01140.694545881
4Rohit Sharma 227109*30.30129.891405879
5Suresh Raina205100*32.52136.761395528
6AB de Villiers184133*39.70151.683405162
7MS Dhoni23484*39.20135.200244978
8Chris Gayle142175*39.72148.966314965
9Robin Uthappa2058827.51130.350274952
10Dinesh Karthik22997*26.85132.650194376

