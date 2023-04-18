The 16th season of the Indian Premier League is underway. A total of 10 teams compete in 74 league games, followed by knockouts, before the final on May 28th.

Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise with five titles, also leads the chart of most sixes hit by a team in IPL history.

Mumbai has 1442 sixes in 235 games with an average of 6.13 maximums per game. Three-time finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore with 1433 and four-time title holder Chennai Super Kings with 1322 sixes round up the top three.

Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals are the other teams which have crossed the 1000-sixes mark in the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants has the best sixes per game ratio (8.05) in IPL.

Here is the list of teams to hit the most sixes in IPL history.

TEAMS WITH MOST SIXES IN IPL HISTORY

S.No. Teams Matches Sixes 1 Mumbai Indians 235 1442 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 232 1433 3 Chennai Super Kings 214 1322 4 Punjab Kings 223 1309 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 228 1278 6 Delhi Capitals 229 1161 7 Rajasthan Royals 197 1058 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 156 798 9 Deccan Chargers 75 400 10 Pune Warriors India 46 196 11 Lucknow Super Giants 20 161 12 Rising Pune Supergiant 30 157 13 Gujarat Lions 30 155 14 Gujarat Titans 21 107 15 Kochi Tuskers Kerala 14 53

(The table is updated after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings on April 17, 2023).