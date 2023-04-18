FAQs

IPL: Teams with most sixes in Indian Premier League history

Indian Premier League: Here is the list of teams to hit the most sixes in IPL history.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 18 April, 2023 14:47 IST
CHENNAI 18 April, 2023 14:47 IST
Mumbai Indians has the record to hit most sixes in IPL history.

Mumbai Indians has the record to hit most sixes in IPL history. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian Premier League: Here is the list of teams to hit the most sixes in IPL history.

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League is underway. A total of 10 teams compete in 74 league games, followed by knockouts, before the final on May 28th.

Also Read
RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Shivam Dube hits second longest six

Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise with five titles, also leads the chart of most sixes hit by a team in IPL history.

Mumbai has 1442 sixes in 235 games with an average of 6.13 maximums per game. Three-time finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore with 1433 and four-time title holder Chennai Super Kings with 1322 sixes round up the top three.

Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals are the other teams which have crossed the 1000-sixes mark in the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants has the best sixes per game ratio (8.05) in IPL.

Here is the list of teams to hit the most sixes in IPL history.

TEAMS WITH MOST SIXES IN IPL HISTORY

S.No. Teams MatchesSixes
1Mumbai Indians2351442
2Royal Challengers Bangalore2321433
3Chennai Super Kings2141322
4Punjab Kings 2231309
5Kolkata Knight Riders 2281278
6Delhi Capitals2291161
7Rajasthan Royals1971058
8Sunrisers Hyderabad156798
9Deccan Chargers 75400
10Pune Warriors India46196
11Lucknow Super Giants 20161
12Rising Pune Supergiant30157
13Gujarat Lions30155
14Gujarat Titans21107
15Kochi Tuskers Kerala1453

(The table is updated after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings on April 17, 2023).

Read more stories on FAQs.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2022 Final: RR vs GT predicted XI, head-to-head stats, players to watch out for

IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: RCB vs RR head-to-head stats, key players

RCB vs LSG predicted XI, IPL 2022 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head stats

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us