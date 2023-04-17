IPL News

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Shivam Dube hits second longest six

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis stands tall with a 115m six against Lucknow and now Dube occupies the second spot.

Team Sportstar
17 April, 2023 22:16 IST
Shivam Dube tonks one over the boundary en route to his brilliant knock against Bangalore.

Shivam Dube tonks one over the boundary en route to his brilliant knock against Bangalore. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Shivam Dube hit the second-longest six of IPL 2023 as the all-rounder blasted Harshal Patel for a brilliant maximum with the ball covereing a distance of 111 metres.

RCB vs CSK LIVE score, IPL updates

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis stands tall in the standings with a 115m six against Lucknow and now Dube occupies the second spot.

Dube scored a wonderful half-century as the all-rounder scored 52 off 27 balls with five sixes and two boundaries.

“It was amazing for me, playing at this stadium, on this wicket and in front of this crowd. I mentioned it before that I back my strengths and that was what was needed today. Definitely, I believe it is not easy to stop me when I get going, that’s what I believe and the team believes. The size of the ground and the wicket was good, and the freedom I got was something I enjoyed. 226 on any track should be enough, but we need to bowl in the right areas. Since childhood, I have had this power. My dad has given me enough protein because he knows what is needed at this level,” Dube said.

