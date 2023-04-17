RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Shivam Dube hits second longest six

Shivam Dube hit the second-longest six of IPL 2023 as the all-rounder blasted Harshal Patel for a brilliant maximum with the ball covereing a distance of 111 metres.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis stands tall in the standings with a 115m six against Lucknow and now Dube occupies the second spot.

Dube scored a wonderful half-century as the all-rounder scored 52 off 27 balls with five sixes and two boundaries.

“It was amazing for me, playing at this stadium, on this wicket and in front of this crowd. I mentioned it before that I back my strengths and that was what was needed today. Definitely, I believe it is not easy to stop me when I get going, that’s what I believe and the team believes. The size of the ground and the wicket was good, and the freedom I got was something I enjoyed. 226 on any track should be enough, but we need to bowl in the right areas. Since childhood, I have had this power. My dad has given me enough protein because he knows what is needed at this level,” Dube said.