TOSS TIME!

RCB wins toss, opts to bowl.



What they said - Faf du Plessis, RCB skipper: Incredible noise... 180-200 will be a nice target. It is quite a small ground and the ball travels, the surface is good and a little bit of dew could help. There are no changes in our playing XI but we have got some tricks up our sleeve. No, (I’m not going to tell you...)

Skippers MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis ahead of RCB vs CSK during IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni, CSK captain: The toss matters a bit because this is a venue where it is difficult to contain batters in the second innings. There is dew as well. We need to keep re-evaluating every 3-4 overs on where we stand and what would be a good total to get to. There is one change: Magala is injured and Pathirana comes in. The injuries haven’t been ideal, but that’s what happens because the IPL comes at the end of the cricket season.